WSU QB Cammon Cooper plays well in first team scrimmage

"I thought he was consistent, I thought he was in command and I thought he knew where to go with the ball," Head Coach Nick Rolovich said after practice.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State's football team completed their first team scrimmage on Saturday and Cammon Cooper stood out most among quarterbacks according to Head Coach Nick Rolovich.

Cooper went 9 of 15, passed for 147 yards, threw one touchdown and one interception.

"I thought he was consistent, I thought he was in command and I thought he knew where to go with the ball," Rolovich said after practice. "I thought he could have gotten the ball out quicker, but for the opportunities he was given he did well."

Cooper felt he did well too.

"It was a good day today," he said. "I felt pretty comfortable back in the pocket and making decisions."

Who the starting quarterback will be in the Cougs' first game against Oregon State on Nov. 7 has not yet been determined, but it's a three man race between Cooper, Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura. Each quarterback had two to three series in which they played according to Rolovich.

Jayden de Laura went 10 of 14, threw for 133 yards and had one passing and one rushing touchdown.

The highlight of the scoring plays was a 56 yard pass and catch from de Laura to freshman wide receiver Joey Hobert. Hobert finished with six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Max Borghi finished with five carries for 70 yards. Redshirt freshman running back Jouvensly Bazil had five carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.

The defense totaled 10 sacks and two takeaways in the scrimmage.