PULLMAN, Wash. — It may be one of the greatest fan moments in Cougar football history.

During a Washington State University football game against Stanford in 2013, ESPN cameras honed in on a Coug fan kicking back and chowing down on some popcorn. He was blissfully unaware of the camera’s presence, much to the announcers’ amusement.

The video of the man now called the “WSU Popcorn Guy” soon went viral but nobody knows Popcorn Guy’s identity. A WSU Popcorn Guy Twitter account was also created in 2014.

Geoff O’Neil, co-host of the Cougar Football Saturdaycast, recently tweeted photos comparing starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Popcorn Guy. He wrote that Minshew should dress up as the man for Halloween.

Pullman Police Department – along with the GameDay team – is now reaching out to the public in hopes to discover the mysterious man’s identity with an Attempt to Locate advisory.

“Years later, ESPN College Game Day solicits the help of an incredibly skilled policy agency to help track you down, because they simply can’t bring the big show back to The Promised Land without your help,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The police department wants to remind the public that Popcorn Guy did not commit a crime, and the attempt to locate was issued for College GameDay and “entertainment purposes only.”

If you have any information, be sure to email Pullman Police at police@pullman-wa.gov.

College GameDay is finally making a trip to Washington State University on Saturday in Week 8 of the season for the Coug’s match against the University of Oregon Ducks. It will be Ol' Crimson's 15-year anniversary on the show.

The ESPN show has selected the corner the of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane under the "watchful eyes of the Cougar Pride Statue” as its set location.

Lee Corso, one of the show hosts, uses mascot heads to predict who he thinks will win different college football games and this Saturday he will reveal his 319th prediction.

Coug fans have advocated for more than 200 weeks for GameDay to visit the Palouse.

