HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg outdueled fellow ace Justin Verlander, overcoming a shaky start to give the Washington Nationals a 12-3 victory Wednesday night and a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series.

Strasburg allowed seven hits, striking out seven and walking one. He threw 114 pitches.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking homer in what became a messy six-run seventh inning and the Nationals are headed back to Washington.

Verlander allowed six hits and two walks, striking out six. He entered the game 0-4 with a 5.67 ERA in his first five World Series starts, with Houston and Detroit.

Adam Eaton pulled a deep two-run homer down the right field line in the eighth inning, and Asdrúbal Cabrera had an RBI single as the Nationals stretched their lead to 11-2 going into the ninth.

The Nationals have won 18 of 20 overall with the last two over Cy Young favorites Gerrit Cole and Verlander.

Game 3 is Friday night when Aníbal Sánchez opposes Houston's Zack Greinke.