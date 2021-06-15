x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Wnba

Vandersloot becomes 4th in WNBA history with 2,000 assists

Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89.
Credit: AP
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives past Minnesota Lynx's Layshia Clarendon (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89. 

The former Kentwood High School star joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. 

Vandersloot also reached double-digit assists for the 60th time in her career, finishing with 10 points, 13 assists and four steals. 

Quigley made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Chicago a 78-57 lead late in the third. 

Minnesota went without a field goal for three-plus minutes in the quarter, and the Sky started the fourth on a 12-4 run for a 27-point lead.