After a long day at Lake Washington Girls Middle School, students did not want to leave. Teachers decided to stick around too because Christine Zarker Primomo, the school's basketball coach and science teacher, had an idea.

"I was like, ‘what's going on in Seattle sports,’ and all of these kids were like ‘the Storm.’ It was so awesome," said Zarker Primomo.

So, she decided school was the perfect place for a watch party for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

"I was like, I'm definitely going," said student Maisie Hale. "I think that they are really, really good and I love watching them play."

For student Shea Andrews, the focus was on Sue Bird.

"She never gives up. Even when she broke her nose she just never gave up," said Andrews.

With each play, the party got louder. By halftime, hopes were up.

"They have made amazing shots, and they are playing really well," said Andrews.

"They are crushing it right now," said Zarker Primomo.

Students kept rooting for the Storm into the fourth quarter, where the game got close, but never close enough.

Seattle Storm defeated Washington Mystics 98-82 to win the WNBA Championship. There will be a Championship Parade for the Seattle Storm on Sunday at 1 p.m. near Seattle Center.

