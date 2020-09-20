x
WNBA postpones game between Storm and Lynx due to COVID-19

Game 1 of the WNBA playoff series between the Storm & Lynx was postponed before tipoff because of of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.
Credit: AP
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert answers questions about a postponed game between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx after Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal round playoff game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The opener of the WNBA playoff series between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx was postponed nearly 90 minutes before its scheduled tipoff Sunday because of inconclusive COVID-19 test results for Storm players.

The players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing and are in isolation, according to the WNBA. 

The league didn't immediately announce when Game 1 of the best-of-five series would be played. 

The WNBA made it through the regular season with a few false positive tests for the coronavirus, but no players developed COVID-19 once the season started. 

The season is being played inside a bubble environment at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.