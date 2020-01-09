WNBA playoff picture comes into focus, teams clinch berths

With less than two weeks left in the regular season, the WNBA playoff picture is becoming clearer.

Seattle, Las Vegas and Los Angeles have already clinched spots in the postseason with Minnesota and Chicago not far away from securing playoff berths.

Both need just one more win to get in.

Phoenix is in good shape to reach the postseason with the Mercury sitting in sixth place.