x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

storm

WNBA players urge people to vote against team owner, senator

WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia.
Credit: @S10Bird
Storm guard Sue Bird posted on a picture on Twitter of her teammates wearing a t-shirt saying "Vote Warnock". Raphael Warnock is facing Dream Owner Kelly Loeffler for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — WNBA players urged people to vote against Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator running to keep her seat in Georgia.

Loeffler, who spoke out publicly against the league's social justice plans and sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement once the season began last month, is facing opposition from Raphael Warnock. 

He is a Black pastor in Atlanta. 

Players from the Atlanta team, as well as players from the Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, wore "Vote Warnock" on T-shirts before games on Tuesday.