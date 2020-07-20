WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm says the WNBA bubble is part summer camp, part Olympic village and part college campus.

The league has all 12 of its teams at a single site, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The WNBA hopes teams will be able to play a full 22-game schedule there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks into the experiment, players and coaches have been adjusting to their temporary homes.

Players were given the option of living in villas with teammates or by themselves in hotel rooms.

Each team was given two golf carts and they are usually parked in front of the villas.