x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

storm

WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm says the WNBA bubble is part summer camp, part Olympic village and part college campus.

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm says the WNBA bubble is part summer camp, part Olympic village and part college campus.

The league has all 12 of its teams at a single site, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 

RELATED: WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25

RELATED: Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season

The WNBA hopes teams will be able to play a full 22-game schedule there amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Two weeks into the experiment, players and coaches have been adjusting to their temporary homes. 

Players were given the option of living in villas with teammates or by themselves in hotel rooms. 

Each team was given two golf carts and they are usually parked in front of the villas.