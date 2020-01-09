Vandersloot sets WNBA single-game record with 18 assists

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77.
The former Kentwood star tied the record at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the basket for a 89-74 lead.
After a brief rest on the bench, Vandersloot found her spouse Allie Quigley in the corner for a 3-pointer to break the record.
And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again. Vandersloot finished with 13 points and 18 assists, and Quigley added 19 points for Chicago.
Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.