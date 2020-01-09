Vandersloot sets WNBA single-game record with 18 assists

Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77.

The former Kentwood star tied the record at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the basket for a 89-74 lead.

After a brief rest on the bench, Vandersloot found her spouse Allie Quigley in the corner for a 3-pointer to break the record.

And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again. Vandersloot finished with 13 points and 18 assists, and Quigley added 19 points for Chicago.