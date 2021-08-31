x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Storm

Teams battling for WNBA playoff berths, byes heating up

As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths, byes and position is heating up.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's three Olympians: Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, and Breanna Stewart take the floor against the Washington Mystics before a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths, byes and position is heating up.

Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle are all vying for the coveted double bye. 

The Sun have the inside track holding a one-game lead over the Aces and a three-game margin on the Storm. 

The defending champs have a favorable schedule remaining.  They are home for three of the last four games.  Seattle faces the Liberty, Mystics, and Mercury at Angel of the Winds Arena.  They only road game is against Los Angeles on September 12th.

Only one of Connecticut's remaining six opponents has a winning record. 

That doesn't mean that coach Curt Miller is taking anything for granted.