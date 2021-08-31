Teams battling for WNBA playoff berths, byes heating up

As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths, byes and position is heating up.

NEW YORK (AP) — As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths, byes and position is heating up.

Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle are all vying for the coveted double bye.

The Sun have the inside track holding a one-game lead over the Aces and a three-game margin on the Storm.

The defending champs have a favorable schedule remaining. They are home for three of the last four games. Seattle faces the Liberty, Mystics, and Mercury at Angel of the Winds Arena. They only road game is against Los Angeles on September 12th.

Only one of Connecticut's remaining six opponents has a winning record.