Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player's weight

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Aces' post Liz Cambage.
Credit: AP
Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage (8) tries to get a shot off as Seattle Storm's Candice Dupree (4) defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a remark he made to a referee about the weight of Las Vegas Aces' post Liz Cambage.

In a social media post following the Aces' 72-65 loss to the Sun on Sunday, Cambage said Miller had disrespected her during the game, saying she weighed 300 pounds while arguing whether a call should have gone the Sun's way. 

Cambage said she will never let a man disrespect her. 

Miller issued a statement Monday apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.