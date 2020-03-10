Sue Bird sets record as Seattle Storm top Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Bird had her record-breaking 12th assist in the third quarter on a pass to Breanna Stewart with 7:19 left in the period. She passed the mark set by Nikki Teasley of Los Angeles in 2002 and accomplished seven other times. The Storm’s veteran guard, who turns 40 in two weeks, had 10 assists in the first half -- also a WNBA record. Bird is the league’s career assist leader and is in her fourth WNBA Finals.