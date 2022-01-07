Sue Bird says she's returning to Seattle Storm for another season

The four-time WNBA champion posted a video of fans chanting "One more year" to her Instagram account with the caption, "Ok. Let's gooooo."

SEATTLE — Sue Bird says she will return to the Seattle Storm for another season, putting off retirement for at least one more year.

Bird posted a video of fans chanting "One more year" to her Instagram account with the caption, "Ok. Let's gooooo. 🤝💚💛"

The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft.

Bird ranks first in the league for games played, with 549, and assists, with a career total of 3,048, according to ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter. She also ranks second all-time for three-point field goals with 945.