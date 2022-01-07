x
Sue Bird says she's returning to Seattle Storm for another season

The four-time WNBA champion posted a video of fans chanting "One more year" to her Instagram account with the caption, "Ok. Let's gooooo."
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird holds the champions trophy after the Commissioner's Cup WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SEATTLE — Sue Bird says she will return to the Seattle Storm for another season, putting off retirement for at least one more year. 

Bird posted a video of fans chanting "One more year" to her Instagram account with the caption, "Ok. Let's gooooo. 🤝💚💛"

The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star selection has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft.

Bird ranks first in the league for games played, with 549, and assists, with a career total of 3,048, according to ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter. She also ranks second all-time for three-point field goals with 945.

The 2022 season will be Bird’s 21st overall with the franchise, but she missed the 2014 and 2019 seasons due to injury.

