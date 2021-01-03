Sue Bird officially re-signs with Seattle Storm for 20th season

The 11-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick by the franchise in 2002.

SEATTLE — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has re-signed with the Seattle Storm for what will be her 20th season with the team.

Bird’s signing has been expected all off season but seemed to be delayed while the team figured out the rest of its roster.

The 11-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick by the franchise in 2002.