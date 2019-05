SEATTLE — Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on her left knee Thursday.

Dr. Michael Joyce performed the surgery in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bird said last week she had a "loose body" in the back of her left knee. Recovery time should be about eight to 10 weeks, which would cost Bird two-thirds of the season.

Bird will complete her rehabilitation in Seattle.

There's no timetable yet for her return to the floor.