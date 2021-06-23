x
Storm's Samuelson and former UW star Plum on US Olympic 3x3 basketball team

Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson will represent the United States in the inaugural Olympic 3x3 competition in women's basketball.
Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson reaches for a rebound in front of Las Vegas Aces' Dearica Hamby in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. The Storm won 97-83. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The quartet helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics. 

All four are WNBA players and will be competing in their first Olympics. 

Plum, a former Washington Huskies star, plays for the Las Vegas Aces, Dolson for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm. 

All four were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.

