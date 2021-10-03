x
Storm star Lauren Jackson is a finalist for 2021 Hoop Hall class

Storm great Lauren Jackson makes the list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Swin Cash, Lauren Jackson and Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals on September 5, 2010 in Phoenix. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Storm great Lauren Jackson makes the list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The three-time WNBA MVP made the cut in her first year of eligibility.   

The Big Aussie led Seattle to two titles in her 12-year career.  She also won 3 scoring titles, a Finals MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year.

The list features eight other first-time finalists: Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, "Showtime" Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, former NBA coach Rick Adelman, Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell as a coach. 

The other finalists are high school coaching great Leta Andrews, Michigan "Fab Five" member Chris Webber, 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway, five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace. 

The Class of 2021 will be announced May 16.