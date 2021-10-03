Storm star Lauren Jackson is a finalist for 2021 Hoop Hall class

Storm great Lauren Jackson makes the list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Storm great Lauren Jackson makes the list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The three-time WNBA MVP made the cut in her first year of eligibility.

The Big Aussie led Seattle to two titles in her 12-year career. She also won 3 scoring titles, a Finals MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year.

The list features eight other first-time finalists: Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, "Showtime" Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, former NBA coach Rick Adelman, Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell as a coach.

The other finalists are high school coaching great Leta Andrews, Michigan "Fab Five" member Chris Webber, 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway, five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace.