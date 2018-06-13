SEATTLE (AP) - Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 30 points to help the Seattle Storm rally past the Chicago Sky 96-85 on Tuesday night.



Seattle trailed 73-59 late in the third quarter before hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. The Storm took a 77-75 lead amid a 12-0 run - with seven points from Stewart.

Watch | @bre_stewart30 posts a season-high 30 points in comeback win over Chicago! pic.twitter.com/cr9kWqj1NX — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 13, 2018



The Sky only scored two points in the final four minutes.



Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd each added 15 points for Seattle (7-3). The Storm shot 10 for 15 in the first quarter and led 29-24 behind 10 points from Stewart but were outscored 27-15 in the third.



It was Seattle's second 14-point comeback of the season.



Diamond DeShields led Chicago (3-6) with 22 points and Allie Quigley added 20. The pair combined to make nine of the Sky's 13 3-pointers. Chicago has lost six of its last seven.



