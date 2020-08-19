Storm roll past Liberty 105-64 for 9th straight win

Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle's 13 3-pointers, and the Storm eased by the New York Liberty 105-64 for their ninth straight victory.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Epiphanny Prince scored 16 points, making four of Seattle's 13 3-pointers, and the Storm eased by the New York Liberty 105-64 for their ninth straight victory.

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 14 points as six Seattle players finished in double figures.

Loyd scored all of her points in the first half to help Seattle build a 61-28 lead as New York was held to 10-of-35 shooting.

Sue Bird also scored all of her points in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 10 points and seven assists for Seattle.