SEATTLE (AP) - Natasha Howard scored 13 points to lead six players in double figures and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 84-70 on Sunday.

The Storm (12-5) pulled away with a 21-2 run to lead 72-49 on Jordin Canada's driving layup with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter. The Sun (9-7) got no closer than the final score from there.

The teams entered the game as the top two scoring offenses in the WNBA. Connecticut's 70 points matched a season low. The Sun were still missing Alyssa Thomas to a shoulder injury and Courtney Williams was out for personal reasons.

Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird added 11 points each. Canada and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis scored 10 apiece.

Alex Bentley led Connecticut with 15 points. The Sun have lost six of eight after a 7-1 start to the season.

Bird passed Katie Smith for second most minutes in WNBA history.

