Storm legend Lauren Jackson inducted into hoops Hall of Fame

Four months after the pandemic-delayed induction of the Class of 2020, the Basketball Hall of Fame gathered to enshrine 16 more new members.

Four months after the pandemic-delayed induction of the Class of 2020, the Basketball Hall of Fame gathered to enshrine 16 more new members.

That's its biggest class ever.

Three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson wasn't able to attend because she was back in Australia in lockdown due to the pandemic.

The Big Aussie earned her induction. She won 2 WNBA titles with the Storm, went to 7 All-Star games, a 3-time WNBA scoring champion, and was named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.

Lauren Jackson is now officially an enshrined member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. #21HoopClass https://t.co/qPUEEsZE0c — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) September 12, 2021

She's also in the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Storm legend pre-taped an acceptance speech.

LJ tweeted out that she watched the event, but her son couldn't make it through the whole show.

OMG I'm completely overwhelmed, emotional, happy, and sad that I couldn't be there - but thank you everyone 🙏 💛💚🥂 @airswoopes22 I love you & thank you. This has been the most special time!!! Just the greatest honour. #HOF2021 ❤️❤️🙌 - my kid fell asleep watching me 😂 pic.twitter.com/EY6ILcY0sM — Lauren Jackson AO OLY (@laurenej15) September 12, 2021

Sheryl Swoopes stood in for LJ at the awards. Swoopes and Jackson were teammates with the Storm in 2008.

Among the others inducted were Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Villanova coach Jay Wright. Bill Russell went in as a coach, becoming the fifth person to be enshrined as both a player and a coach.

Former President Barack Obama lauded Russell for being a leader in the civil rights movement, saying his legacy off the court outshines what he did on it.