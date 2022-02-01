Storm legend Lauren Jackson comes out of retirement to play basketball again

Just months after being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Lauren Jackson is coming out of retirement.

On Tuesday, Jackson announced that she's going to play for her hometown Albury Wodonga Bandits in NBL1 league in Australia. The Bandits play in the East Conference.

The Storm legend says she's the healthiest she's been since retiring in 2016. Jackson battled chronic knee pain before retiring.

Jackson credits medicinal cannabis to help her with pain relief. Jackson needs to file for a therapeutic use exemption with the league, but she would stop using it, if the league denies her application, she said.

"I haven't played for eight years, I might be terrible. There are so many unknows at this point and I'm 40-years-old," Jackson said.

The "Big Aussie" also did not rule out playing for Australia's national team later this year.

Jackson and the Bandits will play their home games at Lauren Jackson Centre.

🎙️ Lauren Jackson Press Conference 🎙️



Hear from Lauren Jackson after she announced her return to basketball with the Albury Wodonga Bandits in #NBL1Easthttps://t.co/pp5OEoi35X — NBL1 (@NBL1) February 2, 2022