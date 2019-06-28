SEATTLE - Storm guard Jewell Loyd underwent an MRI Wednesday on her injured right ankle. The test revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation.

Loyd will be re-evaluated in about two weeks. She will be back this season, but it will be out an extended period of time.

In the Storm's first 12 games this season, Loyd averaged 15.7 points, 2.5 assists and 1.83 steals per game.

Loyd joins Sue Bird on the bench in missing a significant amount of time, and Breanna Stewart who is out for the season.