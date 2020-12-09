Six Storm players score in double figures, rout the Mercury 83-60

No Sue, no Stewie, no problem for the Storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 13 points and the Seattle Storm routed the Phoenix Mercury 83-60 on Friday night for their seventh victory in a row. Seattle led by 24 at the half.

First-place Seattle (18-3) will close the regular season Sunday against Las Vegas. Phoenix (13-9) dropped into fifth in its regular-season finale. Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird did not play for Seattle.

Six Storm players scored in double figures. Natasha Howard added 12 points with Jewell Loyd, Crystal Langhorne, Mercedes Russell and rookie Ezi Magbegor each chipping in 10 points.