Howard, Stewart help Storm beat Sun, win 8th straight game

Storm go to 10-1

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard had her first double-double of the season, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 for their eighth straight win.

Howard posted season highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7).