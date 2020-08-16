Howard, Stewart help Storm beat Sun, win 8th straight game

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard had her first double-double of the season, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 for their eighth straight win.
Howard posted season highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7).
The Sun had their three-game win streak snapped. Seattle (10-1), off to its best start in franchise history, never trailed and led by as many as 27 points.