x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Storm

Howard, Stewart help Storm beat Sun, win 8th straight game

Storm go to 10-1
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard passes the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard had her first double-double of the season, Breanna Stewart scored 19 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 95-72 for their eighth straight win.

Howard posted season highs with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7). 

The Sun had their three-game win streak snapped. Seattle (10-1), off to its best start in franchise history, never trailed and led by as many as 27 points.