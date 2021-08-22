x
Storm

Storm beat Mystics 85-78 to spoil Delle Donne's return

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, left, defends Washington Mystics' Tina Charles (31) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 and spoil the return of two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne. 

Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play. 

Mercedes Russell added 14 to go along with 8 rebounds.  Ezi Magbegor came off the bench to score 14 points.  

Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two year, scored 16 points for the Mystics. 

Tina Charles led Washington with 20 points.

