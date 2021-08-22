Storm beat Mystics 85-78 to spoil Delle Donne's return

Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 and spoil the return of two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne.

Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play.

Mercedes Russell added 14 to go along with 8 rebounds. Ezi Magbegor came off the bench to score 14 points.

Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two year, scored 16 points for the Mystics.