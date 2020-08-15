Stewart scores 21 points, Storm win seventh straight

Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 for their seventh straight victory. Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight.

Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle, and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field.

ICYMI (or just want to relive it 😉) catch the full highlights from our 83-65 win over the Wings presented by @Symetra 📸#StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/GKEfVKeKbS — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 15, 2020