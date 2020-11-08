x
Stewart's 25 points lead Storm to 5th straight victory

The Storm held former Kentwood High star Courtney Vandersloot to 4 points.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) passes the ball in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists, and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 89-71 victory over the Chicago Sky. 

Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points. Seattle led 46-28 at halftime by holding the Sky to 10 second-quarter points. 

Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1).  Seattle shot 9-17 from 3-point range (52.9%). Rookie Ezi Magbegor scored 13 points.  

Allie Quigley led Chicago (5-3) with 13 points.  The Storm held former Kentwood High star Courtney Vandersloot to 4 points.  She dished out 9 assists. Vandersloot is the WNBA Player of the Week.