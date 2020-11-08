Stewart's 25 points lead Storm to 5th straight victory

The Storm held former Kentwood High star Courtney Vandersloot to 4 points.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists, and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 89-71 victory over the Chicago Sky.

Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points. Seattle led 46-28 at halftime by holding the Sky to 10 second-quarter points.

Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1). Seattle shot 9-17 from 3-point range (52.9%). Rookie Ezi Magbegor scored 13 points.