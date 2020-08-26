Stewart scores 27, Storm stay atop WNBA standings

Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak.

Seattle avenged one of those losses, coming last Thursday to Indiana. The Fever put an end to the Storm's nine-game winning streak last week with 23 points from Kennedy Burke.

Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight boards for Seattle.