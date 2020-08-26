x
Stewart scores 27, Storm stay atop WNBA standings

Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart shoots as Indiana Fever forward Lauren Cox (13) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists and the league-leading Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-74 to end a two-game losing streak.

Seattle avenged one of those losses, coming last Thursday to Indiana. The Fever put an end to the Storm's nine-game winning streak last week with 23 points from Kennedy Burke. 

Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight boards for Seattle. 

Burke led the way for Indiana with 17 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15.