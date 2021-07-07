x
Storm

Stewart scores 27, Storm hand Sparks 5th straight loss

Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 18 points and the Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart brings the ball up against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 18 points and the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.

Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. 

She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62. 

Seattle led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half. 

But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19. 

Seattle was also held to 37.7% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range. Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles with 22 points.

