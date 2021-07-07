Stewart scores 27, Storm hand Sparks 5th straight loss

Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 18 points and the Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 18 points and the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 for the Sparks' fifth straight loss.

Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points.

She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.

Seattle led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half.

But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19.