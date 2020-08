BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and hit three of Seattle's 11 3-pointers as the Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 87-74.

Check out tonight’s full game highlights of our 87-74 win over the @ConnecticutSun Presented by @Symetra #StrongerThanEver pic.twitter.com/enzgwRfHLu

Sami Whitcomb hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 15 points for Seattle (4-1).

Stewart hit one 3 and Alysha Clark added two more in an 11-0 spurt that pushed the lead into double figures for good midway through the fourth.