Stewart says 'everyone wants a piece' of first-place Seattle

The WNBA has reached its midway point and the Seattle Storm have established themselves as the team to beat.

Seattle, led by Breanna Stewart, is outscoring its opponents by 13.1 points a game.

The Storm have jumped on teams early by building nearly a seven-point lead after the first quarter.

Halfway through the season.



11 games. 10 wins. Tied for the best start in Storm history.



That number has been even higher this month with opponents being outscored by 8.3 points in the opening period in August.

Stewart is averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.