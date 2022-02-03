Stewart returns to Seattle, trading Katie Lou Samuelson

Breanna Stewart is remaining in Seattle for at least one more season while Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York.

Breanna Stewart is remaining in Seattle for at least one more season while Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York.

Those are among the deals completed since the WNBA's free agent singing period started earlier this week.

Stewart led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020.

The Los Angeles Sparks traded Gabby Williams to Seattle for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Storm's No. 9 pick in the draft.