x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Storm

Stewart returns to Seattle, trading Katie Lou Samuelson

Breanna Stewart is remaining in Seattle for at least one more season while Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) and Breanna Stewart (30) surround Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson as they vie for the ball in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. The Storm won 97-83. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Breanna Stewart is remaining in Seattle for at least one more season while Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York.

Those are among the deals completed since the WNBA's free agent singing period started earlier this week. 

Stewart led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020. 

The Los Angeles Sparks traded Gabby Williams to Seattle for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Storm's No. 9 pick in the draft.

Other moves include a three-way trade between Chicago, Indiana and Phoenix that sent Bria Hartley to the Fever, Diamond DeShields to the Mercury and Julia Allemand to the Sky. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Seattle elementary students surprised with new shoes and a visit from the Seattle Storm