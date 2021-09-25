x
Stewart out for playoff game against Mercury

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday's WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm forwards Stephanie Talbot (7) and Breanna Stewart (30) celebrate after a score against the New York Liberty during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday's WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player. 

The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. 

Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again. 

She injured her left ankle and missed the team's opening-round playoff win over New York. 

Taurasi last played on Sept. 6 and averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 assists this season.

