Stewart out for playoff game against Mercury

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not play in Sunday's WNBA second-round playoff game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Stewart injured a foot on Sept. 7 in a win over Washington when she came up hobbling after boxing out a Mystics player.

The former MVP averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.

Phoenix may be without Diana Taurasi again.

She injured her left ankle and missed the team's opening-round playoff win over New York.