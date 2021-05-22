Stewart, Loyd shine as Storm beat Wings 100-97 in OT

Breanna Stewart had 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 100-97 in overtime.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 100-97 in overtime.

Jewell Loyd added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Seattle and Jordin Canada scored 14 points — including a layup with 4.4 seconds left in regulation that forced the extra period.

Stewart scored eight points in the final 3 1/2 minute and her two free throws with 30.5 seconds remaining gave Seattle (3-1) the lead for good at 98-97.

Tonight @breannastewart also became the 4⃣th fastest player in league history to reach 2,500 career points AND the fastest to earn 2,500 PTS and 1,000 REB #CountIt pic.twitter.com/x1Ow9LmPGD — WNBA (@WNBA) May 23, 2021