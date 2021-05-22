x
Stewart, Loyd shine as Storm beat Wings 100-97 in OT

Breanna Stewart had 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 100-97 in overtime.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 36 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 100-97 in overtime.

Jewell Loyd added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Seattle and Jordin Canada scored 14 points — including a layup with 4.4 seconds left in regulation that forced the extra period. 

Stewart scored eight points in the final 3 1/2 minute and her two free throws with 30.5 seconds remaining gave Seattle (3-1) the lead for good at 98-97. 

Arike Ogunbowale had 28 points and six assists for Dallas (1-1) and Marina Mabrey made a career-high tying six 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 26 points.