Stewart, Loyd agree to 1-year max deals with Seattle

Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd have agreed to return to Seattle, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because no official announcement has been made.
Stewie's deal is for the supermax contract worth $228,094, according to Yahoo Sports.
Loyd will get the same since she was designated a "core player" by Seattle.
Both Stewart and Loyd were reportedly talking to the New York Liberty last week. Presumably, both players decided to make at least one final run with Sue Bird.
The 41-year-old Bird recently announced she is returning for her 19th and possibly her last season in the WNBA. It's assumed she will play in Seattle at the new Climate Pledge Arena.
Free agents can't officially sign with teams until Tuesday.
People with knowledge of other free agent deals told the AP that Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota; Stefanie Dolson is coming home to New York; Tiffany Hayes is re-signing with Atlanta; Elizabeth Williams is going to Washington, Emma Meesseman is joining Chicago and Courtney Williams is heading back to Connecticut.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because deals can't be finalized until Tuesday.