Stewart hit 4 3s, scores 25 to help Storm beat Fever 81-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 25 points, Jewell Loyd and Tina Charles added 15 points apiece and the Seattle Storm beat Indiana 81-65 Sunday to extend the Fever's losing streak to nine games.

Seattle (17-8) is a half-game behind the Las Vegas Aces (18-7) and two games back of the WNBA-leading and defending-champion Chicago Sky (19-6).

Ezi Magbegor scored back-to-back baskets inside to give the Storm the lead for good and spark a 15-2 run that made it 23-13 when Stewart hit a 3 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. Danielle Robinson hit a pull-up jumper that capped a 10-2 spurt by the Fever to open the second half and trim their deficit to 44-41 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter but Indiana got no closer.

The Storm used a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Charles scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half.

Magbegor added 10 points for the Storm.

Seattle has now beat Indiana in seven straight games.

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana (5-22) with 15 points and nine rebounds. Emma Cannon scored a career-high 14 points and Queen Egbo added 13.