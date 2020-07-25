Stewart, Bird return; Storm beat Liberty in Ionescu's debut

Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA action since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA action since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship.

She helped the Storm beat the New York Liberty 87-71 in the season opener for both teams.

The game was played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, because of the pandemic.

Jewell Loyd scored 14 points for Seattle and Sue Bird — who also missed the 2019, season because of a knee injury — added 11 points and five assists.