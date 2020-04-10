Stewart, Bird help Storm rout Aces; go up 2-0 in WNBA Finals

The Storm will try to win their fourth title with a victory in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points and Seattle moved within a victory of a WNBA championship as the Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-91 on Sunday.

They won championships in 2004, 2010 and 2018, and Sue Bird was running the show in all three of them.

Two days after she set the WNBA Finals and playoffs record with 16 assists, the 39-year-old guard had 10 to go along with 16 points.