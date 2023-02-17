Simone Edwards, a native of Jamaica, was a four-time letterwinner with the Hawkeyes. She then tried out for the New York Liberty before joining the Seattle Storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from September 2021

Simone Edwards, a WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm who played college basketball at the University of Iowa, has died at the age of 49.

A Kingston, Jamaica native, the 6'4" Edwards was a multiple letter winner with the Hawkeyes (1993-97). She then tried out for the New York Liberty before joining the Storm in 2000.

In 2004, Edwards — alongside WNBA legend Sue Bird — won a WNBA title by defeating the Connecticut Sun.

The Storm posted to Twitter with the news of Edwards' death Thursday night:

"We are saddened by the passing of our very own Simone Edwards. Our Jamaican Hurricane was a warrior on & off the court. With her indefatigable energy & optimism, she brought happiness to so many. Our thoughts & condolences are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this time."

We are saddened by the passing of our very own Simone Edwards.



Our Jamaican Hurricane was a warrior on & off the court. With her indefatigable energy & optimism, she brought happiness to so many.



Our thoughts & condolences are with Simone’s family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/fJPvDe1ydL — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 17, 2023

Edwards was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, with some of her teammates coming together at the time for a fundraiser.

"It was this constant pain," Edwards told KING5 in September 2021. "Like a sciatica pain, I feel this sharp pain."

A GoFundMe page originally created to help Edwards pay for treatments and care has received more donations since the news of her passing.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of the WNBA family, Simone Edwards," the WNBA tweeted. "At this time, Simone’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers."