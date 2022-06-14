Seattle wins 4th straight to extend Lynx's losing streak

Breanna Stewart scored 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Storm beat the Lynx 81-79 on Tuesday night for their 4th straight win.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-79 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Stewart made a floater in the lane to break a 79-all tie. After Minnesota came up empty at the other end on Moriah Jefferson's off-balance layup attempt, Stewart dribbled down the clock and got it to Jewell Loyd, who missed a contested shot in the lane. But Stewart grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to run out the clock.

Epiphanny Prince made four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points for Seattle (9-5). Loyd added 13 points, including a three-point play for a 57-54 lead after Seattle started the third quarter on an 18-8 run. Sue Bird did not play due to a non-COVID illness.

Stewart scored 15 points in the first half but Seattle still trailed 46-39. The Storm finished 12 of 27 from 3-point range.

Kayla McBride scored 20 points for Minnesota (3-12), including a 3-pointer to tie it at 79 with 52 seconds left. Jessica Shepard added 12 points, Nikolina Milic added 11 points and Aerial Powers had 10 points and seven assists.