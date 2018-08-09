It was a rowdy Friday night at KeyArena as the Seattle Storm played game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

The drizzle outside did not translate to cloudy performance on the court – the Storm won handily, topping the Washington Mystics 89-76.

Eight-year-old Kennadi O’Keefe was there with her dad, Tom.

“Just being able to be here is awesome, and seeing the Storm is awesome,” she said. “I love them so very much.”

Kennadi, who plays basketball, said she was especially excited to get Sue Bird’s autograph – one of her personal heroes.

That feeling spanned generations of fans.

“Yeah, a lot of heroes on the court for these young ladies,” said Ellen Schooler. “And us old ones too.”

Bethany Ryals, a retired PE teacher, said seeing the level of play in the WNBA makes her excited for the future of the league.

“We don’t know how good women can get yet,” Ryals said. “They’re still getting better every generation.”

Ryals says the world needs more strong, female role models.

“I think it makes men stronger too,” Ryals said. “When you have strong women, you have strong men. There’s always been a strong woman behind every man, c’mon we know that.”

Erin Jones was honored to be the guest chaplain for the team and lead a prayer in the locker room.

“It was incredible,” said Jones. “Tried out 20 years ago, so it was great to come full circle.”

Jones said she'd seen firsthand the impact these players can have on young people.

“Sue Bird came and spoke to my girls, I was a teacher in Tacoma, and she came down and spoke,” Jones said. “So, to be out here and watch where she’s come to is pretty incredible.”

Ryals agreed.

“I think it’s wonderful for everybody,” she said. “I really do. I think for little girls and little boys to see strong women, the commitment to excellence … it’s quite spectacular.”

The Storm plays Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Seattle.

