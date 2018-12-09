Dan Hughes is the only coach in WNBA history to take three different franchises to the playoffs. Now he has a championship to show for it.

The Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 98-82 to claim their 3rd national championship.

Hughes says credits his willingness to listen to life, and his wife, for taking on the Storm head coach role.

"When Seattle came onto our scope, I had this general feeling that God said this is the place you should be,” Hughes said. “There was a calmness... I turned to my wife, and her first words were, 'You gotta do this.’"

Hughes spent most of his career building teams and saw the Storm as a team on the verge of something great.

"I thank God he gave me a chance for this extra period,” said Hughes. “I was fine where I was, but boy I would have missed a lot of joy that being part of watching this group grow. And still driving for the ultimate reason we do what we do.”

