Friday morning members of the Seattle Storm raised their team flag to the top of the Space Needle in celebration of advancing to the WNBA Finals.

WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Natasha Howard, Alysha Clark, and Sami Whitcomb raised the flag with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan at 8:30 a.m.

Friday was the second time the Storm flag was raised to the top of the Needle.

The Storm advanced to the WNBA Finals for the third time in franchise history after beating the Phoenix Mercury by a score of 94-84 Tuesday night.

Seattle will face the Washington Mystics in the finals. Game 1 is Friday at 6 p.m. in Seattle.

