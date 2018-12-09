Some say the clinching game of a series is the toughest to close out. So how will the Seattle Storm withstand the desperation of the Washington Mystics as they try and survive Game 3 of the WNBA Finals?

Storm head coach Dan Hughes says the team needs to control the tempo of the game.

"Even though we're anxious, you gotta play offense at a speed that we can execute," he said. "Because where our beauty comes is when the ball really moves well."

There's no question Breanna Stewart is playing like an MVP. She scored 25 points in Game 2 on Sunday, nine of those in the fourth quarter as the Storm held off the Mystics with a 75-73 win.

But Hughes says it's also nice to have someone like Sue Bird on the team. This is the third time Bird has played in the WNBA finals. She has helped lead the team to three conference titles and two championships.

Bird says the team needs to know when to slow down and when to be on the attack.

"You're in each position and have a feeling and understanding of what's happening - when you need to slow it down ... versus, hey, we got them on the ropes, let's push it, let's push it."

The Storm plays Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

