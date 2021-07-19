Seattle Storm’s Samuelson tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Katie Lou Samuelson posted on Instagram saying she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “devastated” she will not be able to compete in Tokyo.

SEATTLE — First-time Olympian Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas.

Samuelson will be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games.

Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, who was a standout at the University of Washington.

Samuelson said in a statement that she's fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution. The Seattle Storm player added that she's heartbroken but will be cheering for her teammates.

Samuelson was going to be the first USA Basketball player to compete in a Youth Olympic Games and an Olympic Games. She is 55-2 with USA five-on-five and 3x3 teams in competition and exhibition games.

Samuelson won a gold medal with the USA National Team at the 2019 AmeriCup and five gold medals with the junior national USA teams.

Storm players who are still going to the Olympics for women's basketball include Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart.

The inaugural Olympic 3-on-3 tournament starts on July 24 with preliminary rounds played until July 27. The quarterfinals will be played on the 27th with the semifinals and finals the next day.

Several Olympians have recently tested positive for COVID-19. The personal coach for U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker confirmed Monday the 18-year-old alternate had tested positive in an Olympic training camp in Japan. The coach, Al Fong, said the 18-year-old Eaker was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago. Eaker, the first American athlete to test positive after arriving in Japan, had been rooming with other alternates, with the competitive team rooming with fellow competitors.

Also Monday, the Czech Republic said beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič tested positive for the virus. Perušič, who said he has been vaccinated, is the second member of the Czech delegation to test positive in Tokyo after a team official's case was reported Saturday.