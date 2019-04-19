Editor’s note: The video above was originally published in September 2018 during the Seattle Storm WNBA Championship Parade in downtown Seattle.



SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced Friday head coach Dan Hughes has been diagnosed with cancer. He'll have surgery before the start of the season.

In a video to the fans, Hughes said the cancer was discovered while he was having his appendix taken out a few weeks ago. A treatment plan is still being finalized by doctors at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

Neither Hughes nor the team specified the type cancer.

“Our thoughts and support are with Dan, Mary and their family,” said Alisha Valavanis, Storm CEO and General Manager. “Dan’s health is a top priority and the Storm will stand beside him on this journey. The coaching staff is in place and will support should any time be missed for recovery.”

Also see | Seattle Storm winning coach ‘motivates by love’

There is no timetable for Hughes' return to the bench.

The 64-year-old led the Storm to the WNBA Championship in 2018, his first season with the team. It was Hughes' first title after 16 seasons as a head coach in the WNBA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.