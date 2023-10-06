Seattle Storm holds girl's basketball clinic, surprises each player with tickets

Each participant was invited to Sunday's Seattle Storm game to see Sue Bird honored and her jersey retired.

SEATTLE — The sound of dribbling drills and sneakers squeaking on the court filled the Seattle Rotary Boys and Girls Club on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle Storm, Sue Bird's TOGETHXR and Rotary Boys and Girls Club held a girl's basketball clinic to work on fundamentals, drills and scrimmage.

Girls aged 9 to 14 years old and kids identifying as non-binary were invited to attend.

Seattle Storm star and former WNBA Champion Crystal Langhorne was one of the coaches at Saturday's clinic.

"It means so much. I mean, I was a young athlete at one time, I know what it's like to have someone come back and help you expand your game, teach you fundamentals, teach you that it is more than basketball. It is about your attitude, how you treat other people and your teammates," Langhorne said.

Coaches included other Seattle Storm players and KING 5's Madison Wade.

The partnership between Seattle Storm and Boys and Girls Club of King County is long-standing.

"It's such an exciting opportunity and we are lucky enough to be community partners with the storm for a very long time and to have this continue is a really exciting evolution," said Jayme Hommer, Chief Development Officer for Boys and Girls Club of King County.

Each student-athlete was given a swag bag and inside the bag was a voucher for two free tickets to the Seattle Storm game on Sunday, June 11.

Sue Bird will be honored and her jersey will be retired at Climate Pledge Arena.