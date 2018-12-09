The Seattle Storm clinched their third WNBA national title with a 98-82 win over the Washington Mystics.

Breanna Stewart led the Seattle Storm to the championship Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.

Stewart was the league MVP and was selected the Finals MVP after averaging 25.6 points in the three games. She scored 17 points in the first half as the Storm raced to a 47-30 lead.

Natasha Howard added career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Storm and first-year coach Dan Hughes.

Team captain Sue Bird, a member of a Seattle's championship teams in 2004 and 2010, contributed 10 points and 10 assists.

